US: Wall St starts flat as political woes offset China on trade

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes saw a muted open on Thursday as fresh developments on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kept markets subdued, dampening optimism spurred by upbeat comments from China on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.40 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 27,004.11.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.86 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,985.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.27 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 8,070.12 at the opening bell.

