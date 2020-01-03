You are here

US: Wall St tumbles as US air strike heightens Middle East tensions

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 10:42 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 315.47 points, or 1.09 per cent, at the open to 28,553.33.
[NEW YORK] US stocks fell about 1 per cent at the open on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a US air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge after Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in the air strike in Baghdad that was authorized by President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 315.47 points, or 1.09 per cent, at the open to 28,553.33. The S&P 500 opened lower by 31.49 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 3,226.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 115.76 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 8,976.43 at the opening bell. 

