US: Wall St tumbles on lackluster earnings, economic data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349.04 points, or 1.46 per cent, at the open to 23,600.72.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes slumped 2 per cent minutes after the open on Wednesday as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 50.42 points, or 1.77 per cent, at 2,795.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.78 points, or 1.88 per cent, to 8,355.96 at the opening bell.

