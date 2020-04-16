You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St up on hopes of lockdown easing, jobless claims

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 9:49 PM

doc7a671dpbmzs6nv55n5v_doc79tw6h1f4ti141db8ju.jpg
US stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.31 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 23,543.66.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.98 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 2,799.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 85.93 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 8,479.11 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 16, 2020 09:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Darco Water reviewing transactions entered into by former CEO

DARCO Water Technologies on Thursday said that it was still conducting an extensive internal review of transactions...

Apr 16, 2020 09:21 PM
Government & Economy

Japan expands virus emergency nationwide

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expanded a state of emergency due to the coronavirus to cover...

Apr 16, 2020 09:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Reit defers capital distributions; Q1 DPU down 26%

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit on Thursday posted a 26.3 per cent drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 0.883 cent,...

Apr 16, 2020 09:05 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims top 5.2 million in latest week

[WASHINGTON] Another 5.2 million more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting total filings for...

Apr 16, 2020 07:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Measures unveiled to help Reits through 'challenging' Covid-19 period

REAL estate investment trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange (S-Reits) will soon benefit from new measures that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.