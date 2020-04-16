US: Wall St up on hopes of lockdown easing, jobless claims

US stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

[NEW YORK] US stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.31 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 23,543.66.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.98 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 2,799.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 85.93 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 8,479.11 at the opening bell.

REUTERS