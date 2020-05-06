You are here
US: Wall Street climbs on hopes of easing restrictions
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing coronavirus-induced curbs, while investors looked past a stunning 20 million plunge in US private payrolls last month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.79 points, or 0.40 per cent, at the open to 23,978.88.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.70 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 2,883.14. The Nasdaq Composite gained 65.58 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 8,874.70 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
