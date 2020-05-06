You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street climbs on hopes of easing restrictions

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 9:51 PM

doc7agh3cemxtiwvfji742_doc79ufuxu12qqh76klikh.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing coronavirus-induced curbs, while investors looked past a stunning 20 million plunge in US private payrolls last month.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing coronavirus-induced curbs, while investors looked past a stunning 20 million plunge in US private payrolls last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.79 points, or 0.40 per cent, at the open to 23,978.88.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.70 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 2,883.14. The Nasdaq Composite gained 65.58 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 8,874.70 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 09:21 PM
Transport

Coronavirus hits GM Q1 profit hard

[DETROIT] General Motors on Wednesday reported a huge plunge in first-quarter quarter profit as it burned through...

May 6, 2020 09:11 PM
Government & Economy

Trump willing to risk more deaths to save economy

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump fixed his course on reopening the nation for business, acknowledging that the...

May 6, 2020 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Netlink C-suite to take 8% pay cut amid Covid-19 even as DPU rises

FIBRE optic cable owner NetLink NBN Trust has posted a net profit of S$12.5 million in the fourth quarter, down 37.7...

UPDATED 1 hour 18 min ago
May 6, 2020 07:42 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS, SIC, SGX RegCo to allow electronic rights issue and take-over documents

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Securities Industry Council and the Singapore Exchange Regulation today...

May 6, 2020 07:18 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit to give eligible tenants two more months off rentals

SPH Reit will be granting its "eligible non-trading retail and medical tenants" full rental waivers for the months...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.