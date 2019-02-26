You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street dips at open

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 10:43 PM

doc748zam5zzedxkos9p59_doc73r5d3lbikk186vlwcd5.jpg
US stocks edged lower at open on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in Home Depot and Caterpillar while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on monetary policy.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks edged lower at open on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in Home Depot and Caterpillar while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.34 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 26,051.61.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.75 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,792.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.17 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,535.29 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
4 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
5 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

doc748ur1c6ehcs6a8ror5_doc6xsgrprajtuj850r5nz.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Little India heritage site valued at some S$70.6m goes up for tender

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening