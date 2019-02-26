US: Wall Street dips at open

US stocks edged lower at open on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in Home Depot and Caterpillar while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on monetary policy.

[NEW YORK] US stocks edged lower at open on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in Home Depot and Caterpillar while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.34 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 26,051.61.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.75 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,792.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.17 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,535.29 at the opening bell.

REUTERS