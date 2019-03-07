US: Wall Street dips at open after ECB decision

US stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday led by financial stocks as investors digested the European Central Bank's move to push out its first post-crisis rate hike until at least 2020 and a new round of cheap loans to boost the euro zone economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.01 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 25,645.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.92 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,766.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.13 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 7,483.79 at the opening bell.

REUTERS