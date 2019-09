US: Wall Street drops at open; Fed in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.70 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 27,010.12.

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.29 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,995.67. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.89 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 8,148.65 at the opening bell.

REUTERS