US: Wall Street drops at open; Fed in focus

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 9:44 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.70 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 27,010.12.
[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.70 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 27,010.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.29 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,995.67. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.89 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 8,148.65 at the opening bell. 

