US: Wall Street edges higher at open with focus on Trump speech

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.10 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 27,701.59.

[NEW YORK] US stocks eked out slim gains at open on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as investors looked forward to a speech by President Donald Trump later in the day for clarity on US-China trade relations.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.27 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 3,089.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.80 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 8,471.07 at the opening bell.

REUTERS