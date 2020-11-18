US: Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery following fresh vaccine updates, while Boeing surged after it won US approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet.

The S&P 500 rose 1.81 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 3,611.34 shortly after the market opened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 29,864.10. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.03 points or 0.01 per cent, at 11,900.37.

REUTERS