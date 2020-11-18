You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 10:51 PM

AK_usstocks_1811.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery following fresh vaccine updates, while Boeing surged after it won US approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet.

The S&P 500 rose 1.81 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 3,611.34 shortly after the market opened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 29,864.10. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.03 points or 0.01 per cent, at 11,900.37.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 10:48 PM
Real Estate

US housing starts beat expectations in October

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilding increased more than expected in October, suggesting the housing market continues to be...

Nov 18, 2020 10:46 PM
Life & Culture

'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 from cancer

[NEW YORK] Ben Watkins, a rising young culinary star who appeared in the sixth season of "MasterChef Junior," died...

Nov 18, 2020 10:11 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters mass again despite violence

[BANGKOK] Thousands of Thai protesters took to the streets of Bangkok on Wednesday despite the worst violence in...

Nov 18, 2020 10:00 PM
Technology

Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as vaccine proves 95% effective

[NEW YORK] Pfizer said a final analysis of clinical-trial data showed its Covid-19 vaccine was 95 per cent effective...

Nov 18, 2020 09:53 PM
Transport

Maersk confident about shipping recovery beyond 2020

[COPENHAGEN] Shipping group Maersk said on Wednesday it is confident about the outlook for shipping beyond 2020 as a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

JPMorgan indices exclude new debt from sanctioned Chinese firms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for