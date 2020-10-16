You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street ends lower on fading stimulus prospects

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 6:03 AM

nz_nyse_161032.jpg
US equities closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by the tech sector amid growing certainty Washington will not produce a new stimulus package before the election.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US equities closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by the tech sector amid growing certainty Washington will not produce a new stimulus package before the election.

The bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped barely 0.1 per cent to end the trading session at 28,494.2, while the broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent to close at 3,483.34.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent to 11,713.87.

Analysts said sentiment was dampened by Covid-19 fears as the virus surges in Europe, along with uncertainty ahead of the November 3 US presidential election.

But all three indices did recover by the close following sharper falls earlier in the day.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall St falls on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Markets got a bit of a boost after President Donald Trump signaled he favored a rescue package to help jobless workers and struggling businesses costing more than the current US$1.8 billion offer from the White House, but did not provide any details.

However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin repeated his view that a deal with congressional Democrats would be hard to get done before the election.

"We do need bipartisan support, we can't do this alone, so I will continue to negotiate until we can get a deal done," Mr Mnuchin said on CNBC.

Data released Thursday was mixed, with the Labor Department reporting a 53,000 rise in applications for unemployment benefits last week, which pushed jobless claims to their highest level since mid-August.

Regional manufacturing indices for New York and Philadelphia showed a continued recovery, albeit at differing speeds.

Alcoa shares dropped 5.4 per cent after the company warned of a likely decline in earnings in the fourth quarter, while drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance gained 4.8 per cent on better-than-expected earnings.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 07:17 AM
Transport

Uber to invest over US$150m in partnership with SK Telecom's mobility business

[SEOUL] Uber Technologies said on Friday that it will invest over US$150 million into a joint venture and...

Oct 16, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

Trump ex-fundraiser to plead guilty in 1MDB foreign lobbying case

[WASHINGTON] A former fundraiser for US President Donald Trump is expected to plead guilty next week to charges of...

Oct 16, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

US recovery will be grinding and slow without more stimulus: Federal Reserve's Kashkari

[BENGALURU] The US economic recovery will slow down if unemployed Americans and struggling businesses do not receive...

Oct 16, 2020 07:09 AM
Transport

Daimler announces better than expected third-quarter results

[BERLIN] German carmaker Daimler on Thursday announced better than expected third-quarter results, citing an...

Oct 16, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

Moscow withdraws from MH17 talks with Netherlands, Australia

[MOSCOW] Russia said on Thursday it would withdraw from consultations with the Netherlands and Australia over the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for