US: Wall Street ends lower on fading stimulus prospects

US equities closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by the tech sector amid growing certainty Washington will not produce a new stimulus package before the election.

[NEW YORK] US equities closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by the tech sector amid growing certainty Washington will not produce a new stimulus package before the election.

The bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped barely 0.1 per cent to end the trading session at 28,494.2, while the broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent to close at 3,483.34.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent to 11,713.87.

Analysts said sentiment was dampened by Covid-19 fears as the virus surges in Europe, along with uncertainty ahead of the November 3 US presidential election.

But all three indices did recover by the close following sharper falls earlier in the day.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Markets got a bit of a boost after President Donald Trump signaled he favored a rescue package to help jobless workers and struggling businesses costing more than the current US$1.8 billion offer from the White House, but did not provide any details.

However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin repeated his view that a deal with congressional Democrats would be hard to get done before the election.

"We do need bipartisan support, we can't do this alone, so I will continue to negotiate until we can get a deal done," Mr Mnuchin said on CNBC.

Data released Thursday was mixed, with the Labor Department reporting a 53,000 rise in applications for unemployment benefits last week, which pushed jobless claims to their highest level since mid-August.

Regional manufacturing indices for New York and Philadelphia showed a continued recovery, albeit at differing speeds.

Alcoa shares dropped 5.4 per cent after the company warned of a likely decline in earnings in the fourth quarter, while drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance gained 4.8 per cent on better-than-expected earnings.

AFP