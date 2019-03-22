You are here

US: Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 10:00 PM

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened lower on Friday after downbeat data from Europe fuelled fears of a slowing global economy following an abrupt dovish turn by the Federal Reserve earlier this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.86 points, or 0.45 per cent, at the open to 25,844.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.36 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 2,844.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.70 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 7,800.25 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

