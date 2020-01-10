You are here

US: Wall Street hits record opening high on tech boost

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 10:48 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened at record levels on Friday, powered by technology stocks, but data showing slower-than-expected domestic job growth in December kept further gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.62 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 28,977.52. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.11 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 3,281.81, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 29.52 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 9,232.95 at the opening bell. 

