US: Wall Street jumps 1% at open as China stimulus calms investor nerves

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 10:45 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 296.93 points, or 1.05 per cent, at the open to 28,696.74.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1 per cent at the open on Tuesday, marking a second day of recovery from a coronavirus-driven sellfoff last week, with fresh intervention by China's central bank calming investor nerves.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 31.69 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 3,280.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 124.99 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 9,398.39 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

