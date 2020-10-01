You are here
US: Wall Street jumps at open on stimulus hopes
[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labour market was cooling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.93 points or 0.57 per cent at the open to 27,940.63.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.87 points or 0.68 per cent at 3,385.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 124.49 points or 1.11 per cent to 11,291.99 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
