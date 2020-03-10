You are here

US: Wall Street jumps on stimulus hopes

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 9:58 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened more than 2 per cent higher on Tuesday as hopes of coordinated policy easing to avert a global recession calmed investor nerves a day after the biggest market rout since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 601.98 points, or 2.52 per cent, at the open to 24,453.00 and the S&P 500 opened higher by 66.92 points, or 2.44 per cent, at 2,813.48.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 269.09 points, or 3.38 per cent, to 8,219.76 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

