US: Wall Street muted with eyes on stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as investors watched for signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.13 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 28,270.66.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.21 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 3,439.91, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.90 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,530.39 at the opening bell.

