You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 10:49 PM

doc78vz3fpr0yeuo5727k0_doc76nycqno0uo1f9ulmek.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.67 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 29,313.31.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.67 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 29,313.31.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.85 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 3,323.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35.24 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 9,392.37 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 10:51 PM
Consumer

Billionaire Ambani's Reliance posts record profits on consumer strength

[MUMBAI] Reliance Industries' December-quarter profit jumped 13.5 per cent to another record, as the Indian oil-to-...

Jan 17, 2020 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing output rises unexpectedly

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing output rose unexpectedly in December as a drop in motor vehicle output was outpaced by...

Jan 17, 2020 10:20 PM
Real Estate

US housing starts surged last month to highest in 13 years

[WASHINGTON] Groundbreakings on new US homes surged in December to a 13-year high, giving the housing market...

Jan 17, 2020 10:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit lodges preliminary prospectus

ELITE Commercial Reit Management has lodged a preliminary prospectus to list a UK-focused Singapore Reit (real...

Jan 17, 2020 09:54 PM
Government & Economy

France tells US to back a global digital tax or risk others going solo

[PARIS] The United States risks a proliferation of national taxes on tech giants if President Donald Trump rejects...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly