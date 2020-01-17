US: Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.67 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 29,313.31.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.85 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 3,323.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35.24 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 9,392.37 at the opening bell.

