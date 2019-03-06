You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens flat amid lack of catalysts

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 10:49 PM

doc74d3d7hytph1bu81onim_doc74c7pak2mrt5rm1l7t5.jpg
US stocks opened flat on Wednesday in the absence of fresh developments on trade, with investors taking a step back after a strong run in equities since the start of the year.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Wednesday in the absence of fresh developments on trade, with investors taking a step back after a strong run in equities since the start of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.13 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 25,818.76.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.62 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,790.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.98 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 7,575.38 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

doc74cz9votxc01go4ntoix_doc73agb0gbcjbyvrvhmr0.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

doc74cype584s717cnu8dzg_doc6ux8btt7c49f4hzfhbb.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Transport

COE prices end mostly higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening