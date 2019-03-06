US: Wall Street opens flat amid lack of catalysts

US stocks opened flat on Wednesday in the absence of fresh developments on trade, with investors taking a step back after a strong run in equities since the start of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.13 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 25,818.76.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.62 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,790.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.98 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 7,575.38 at the opening bell.

