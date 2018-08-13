US: Wall Street opens flat as tech gains offset Turkey currency woes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.05 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 25,327.19.

[BENGLAURU] US stock indexes opened flat on Monday as a meltdown in the Turkish lira that dragged on shares of big US lenders was offset by an uptick in technology stocks.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.18 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,835.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.89 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 7,848.00 at the opening bell.

REUTERS