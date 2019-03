US stocks opened little changed on Monday, as investors awaited fresh developments in the US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.42 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 25,829.07.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.60 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,794.41. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.73 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 7,582.29 at the opening bell.

