US: Wall Street opens higher as financials lead

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.27 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 24,526.97.

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Friday with the Dow ending its 8-day losing streak as bank stocks gained after passing the Federal Reserve's annual regulatory stress test.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.03 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 2,760.79. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.74 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 7,739.69 at the opening bell.

REUTERS