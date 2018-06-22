You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher as financials lead

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 10:00 PM

doc70p0ugk7kdg6m4g4ocv_doc70lky6fit7mn5kwb8q5.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.27 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 24,526.97.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Friday with the Dow ending its 8-day losing streak as bank stocks gained after passing the Federal Reserve's annual regulatory stress test.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.27 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 24,526.97.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.03 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 2,760.79. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.74 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 7,739.69 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders

noble.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Singtel_220618_41.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing

BP_ringgit_220618_56.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening