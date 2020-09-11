You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher as tech mega-caps advance

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 9:39 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Friday, supported by heavyweight tech shares as Oracle's forecast-beating quarter underscored the resilience of tech-related companies during the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.28 points or 0.29 per cent at the open to 27,613.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.51 points or 0.4 per cent at 3,352.70 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 90.47 points or 0.83 per cent to 11,010.07 at the opening bell.

