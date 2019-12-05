US: Wall Street opens higher for second straight session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.27 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 27,736.05.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher for the second straight session on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 3,119.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.26 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 8,587.93 at the opening bell.

