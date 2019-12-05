You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher for second straight session

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 10:46 PM

doc789vmondinngfisn3a9_doc74waenf7kdh2u8ami9s.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.27 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 27,736.05.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher for the second straight session on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.27 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 27,736.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 3,119.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.26 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 8,587.93 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 10:37 PM
Government & Economy

Pelosi instructs House panel to draft articles of impeachment against Trump

[WASHINGTON] US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House...

Dec 5, 2019 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims drop to seven-month low

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week,...

Dec 5, 2019 10:08 PM
Government & Economy

US trade deficit falls in Oct to lowest since May 2018

[WASHINGTON] America's trade deficit in October unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in more than a year as...

Dec 5, 2019 09:45 PM
Consumer

Boomers have outgrown real Christmas trees

[WASHINGTON] A trade group representing Christmas tree growers made headlines this month by noting that tree...

Dec 5, 2019 09:17 PM
Transport

Indonesia minister to sack Garuda CEO over smuggled Harley

[JAKARTA] The CEO of Indonesia's national airline Garuda will be sacked for allegedly smuggling a Harley Davidson...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly