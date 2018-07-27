US: Wall Street opens higher on Amazon boost, GDP data

US stocks opened higher on Friday as Amazon's upbeat earnings pushed consumer discretionary stocks higher and as data showed that the US economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years.

The S&P 500 opened 4.91 points higher, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,842.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.56 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,889.75 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 25,520.52.

