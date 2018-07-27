You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on Amazon boost, GDP data

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 9:47 PM

doc71702zn6ny81z9vlnxz_doc716zq1xy8rrgcprkeuk.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Friday as Amazon's upbeat earnings pushed consumer discretionary stocks higher and as data showed that the US economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday as Amazon's upbeat earnings pushed consumer discretionary stocks higher and as data showed that the US economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years.

The S&P 500 opened 4.91 points higher, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,842.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.56 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,889.75 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 25,520.52.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening