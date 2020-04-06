You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 9:49 PM

doc7a123bawegpuhs9h8mx_doc79qxshaxk3o1l5aiga0p.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05 per cent, at the open to 21,693.63.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was "leveling-off" in some of the hardest-hit US states.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.63 points, or 3.60 per cent, at 2,578.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 287.09 points, or 3.89 per cent, to 7,660.17 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

