You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on hopes of vaccine-fuelled recovery

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 10:43 PM

AK_usstocks_3012.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped that Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and a bigger fiscal aid would help the world's largest economy recover from a pandemic-fuelled slump in 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.42 points or 0.26 per cent at the open to 30,415.09. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.15 points or 0.25 per cent at 3,736.19, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 56.29 points or 0.44 per cent to 12,906.51 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

US nurse tests positive over a week after receiving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

[BENGALURU] A nurse in California tested positive for Covid-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer's vaccine, an...

Dec 30, 2020 10:36 PM
Government & Economy

Air crew to undergo more frequent PCR tests, further minimise contact with locals on layovers: CAAS

AIR crew of Singapore carriers will now have to undergo more Covid-19 tests and minimise their contact with locals...

Dec 30, 2020 10:29 PM
Government & Economy

Thai Q3 household debt surges to 86.6% of GDP as economy contracts

[BANGKOK] Thailand's household debt level to gross domestic product (GDP) jumped to 86.6 per cent in the third...

Dec 30, 2020 10:09 PM
Government & Economy

China will allow more annuity funds to invest in equities

[SHANGHAI] China plans to increase the proportion of the country's annuity funds that can be used to invest in...

Dec 30, 2020 09:45 PM
Government & Economy

Putin targets US social media, secret agent leaks with new laws

[MOSCOW] President Vladimir Putin signed an array of laws on Wednesday handing Russia new powers to restrict US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

Dollar hits two-year lows as traders ignore US stimulus delays

2020 wrap: Robinsons, layoffs, Hin Leong were the year's most read stories

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for