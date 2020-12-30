You are here
US: Wall Street opens higher on hopes of vaccine-fuelled recovery
[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped that Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and a bigger fiscal aid would help the world's largest economy recover from a pandemic-fuelled slump in 2021.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.42 points or 0.26 per cent at the open to 30,415.09. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.15 points or 0.25 per cent at 3,736.19, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 56.29 points or 0.44 per cent to 12,906.51 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
