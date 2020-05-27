You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 9:41 PM

doc7ar9eklc07n6y41q4rs_doc79nuthrj6i83xudbp9q.jpg
US stock indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as a pickup in business activity fueled hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while investors remained cautious about brewing US-China tensions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as a pickup in business activity fueled hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while investors remained cautious about brewing US-China tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.52 points, or 1.21 per cent, at the open to 25,298.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.88 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 3,015.65, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 5.90 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 9,346.12 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Thai parliament urged to pass record 1.9t baht virus stimulus bill

[Bangkok] Thailand's premier on Wednesday urged parliament to approve the kingdom's biggest-ever stimulus package to...

May 27, 2020 09:15 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Boris Johnson faces grilling over support for top aide

[LONDON] Pressure is building on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his chief aide, Dominic Cummings, with polls...

May 27, 2020 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo queries EHT on restructuring process and progress of strategic review

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Wednesday night asked Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) for updates and...

May 27, 2020 08:58 PM
Government & Economy

EU unveils 750b euro plan for coronavirus recovery

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to borrow on the market and then disburse to EU...

May 27, 2020 08:43 PM
Government & Economy

China to allow Singapore and other countries to apply for 'green channel' for flights: state media

[BEIJING] China will soon relax its border controls for Singapore and several countries, allowing certain categories...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.