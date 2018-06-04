US: Wall Street opens higher on strong jobs data

Wall Street's three main indexes opened higher on Monday led by gains in Microsoft and Apple as well as Friday's robust jobs data which continued to boost investor optimism on strength in the US economy.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's three main indexes opened higher on Monday led by gains in Microsoft and Apple as well as Friday's robust jobs data which continued to boost investor optimism on strength in the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.34 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 24,727.55.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.05 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 2,741.67. The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.75 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,570.08 at the opening bell.

REUTERS