US: Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.04 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 28,022.51.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.60 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 3,412.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 93.96 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 11,235.53 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
