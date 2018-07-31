US: Wall Street opens higher on tech rebound, US-China trade talks

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded after a widespread sell-off in the previous session and on a report that the US and China seek to restart talks on trade.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded after a widespread sell-off in the previous session and on a report that the US and China seek to restart talks on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.38 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 25,345.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.13 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,809.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.59 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 7,654.59 at the opening bell.

REUTERS