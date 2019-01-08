You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on trade deal optimism

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 10:42 PM

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by hopes that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their months-long trade war that has battered financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.97 points, or 0.63 per cent, at the open to 23,680.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.42 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 2,568.11. The Nasdaq Composite gained 69.97 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 6,893.44 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Golden Mile Complex Tower.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX inks deal, deepens ties with China

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel e-wallet Dash to roll out remittance service to Myanmar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening