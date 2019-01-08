US: Wall Street opens higher on trade deal optimism

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by hopes that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their months-long trade war that has battered financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.97 points, or 0.63 per cent, at the open to 23,680.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.42 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 2,568.11. The Nasdaq Composite gained 69.97 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 6,893.44 at the opening bell.

REUTERS