US: Wall Street opens higher on trade truce hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.12 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 27,500.23.

[NEW YORK] All three main indexes on Wall Street opened higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as technology stocks rose on rising hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.12 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 27,500.23.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.53 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 3,080.80. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.42 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 8,446.62 at the opening bell.

REUTERS