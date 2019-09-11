US: Wall Street opens higher on upbeat trade move

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.62 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 26,928.05.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as China's move to ease tensions with the United States assuaged some concerns about the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.02 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,981.41. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.53 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 8,091.68 at the opening bell.

