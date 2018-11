US stocks opened lower on Friday, as techology companies suffered sharp losses following disappointing forecasts from chip companies Nvidia and Applied Materials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95 points, or 0.3%, to 25194 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 shed 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.9%.

