US: Wall Street opens lower as Amazon buy hits drug stocks

[BENGALURU] Amazon's move to entrench itself in the health sector sent drug stocks sliding on Thursday, but gains in financial and technology stocks, helped Wall Street keep its footing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.40 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 24,064.19. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.94 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,698.69. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.97 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 7,438.11 at the opening bell.

REUTERS