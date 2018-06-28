You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower as Amazon buy hits drug stocks

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 9:45 PM

doc70s3mzdnueeyrt4q218_doc70nhhugipxw1i1o7uols.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.40 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 24,064.19.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Amazon's move to entrench itself in the health sector sent drug stocks sliding on Thursday, but gains in financial and technology stocks, helped Wall Street keep its footing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.40 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 24,064.19. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.94 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,698.69. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.97 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 7,438.11 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
4 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_GST_280618_51.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Public feedback sought on proposed GST changes for imported services, including 'Netflix tax'

gst.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Eight new members join Singapore Business Federation Council

doc70s2p4lkcys10z727hdp_doc70omtiqg9qdfa6hjhp4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Putin-Trump summit set for July 16 in Helsinki: Kremlin, White House

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening