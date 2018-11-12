US: Wall Street opens lower as Apple drags

US stocks opened lower on Monday, as a slide in Apple Inc after weak forecasts from two of its suppliers and losses in tobacco companies offset early gains from a rebound in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.97 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 25,959.33. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.08 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,773.93. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.86 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 7,364.05 at the opening bell.

REUTERS