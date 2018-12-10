You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower as Apple weighs

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 10:41 PM

doc734wh0o3h211immem9ao_doc733eimdpt78o01eo15f.jpg
US stocks opened lower on Monday after a drop in Apple Inc's shares curbed the market's attempt to stage a bounce back from its worst week since March on worries over global growth and the China-US trade war.
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday after a drop in Apple Inc's shares curbed the market's attempt to stage a bounce back from its worst week since March on worries over global growth and the China-US trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.00 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 24,360.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.22 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,630.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.62 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 6,959.63 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China

Must Read

doc734uvyft8lw4qg8bbj8_doc734t4l64dc81kxgzk9ee.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

May to withdraw parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal - BBC

file72eog1w1oo41h8wsu1fg.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file734urs675q0og35nn3p.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

India central bank chief quits amid spat with government

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel boosts Dash mobile wallet app with international payments backed by Visa, Apple Pay

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening