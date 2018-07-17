You are here

US: Wall Street opens lower as Netflix weighs

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 9:56 PM

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as Netflix's sharp drop following weak subscriber growth weighed on consumer discretionary stocks and as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.44 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 25,033.92.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.09 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 2,789.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.74 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 7,751.98 at the opening bell.

