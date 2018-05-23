You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower as optimism over trade talks recedes

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 9:44 PM

file6zjxz2g610l1k9icr73w.jpg
Wall Street slipped at the open on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump cast fresh doubts over current US-China trade talks and investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for cues on pace of future interest rate hikes.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street slipped at the open on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump cast fresh doubts over current US-China trade talks and investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for cues on pace of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 24,757.71.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.46 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 2,713.98. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.42 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 7,335.03 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
4 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
5 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6yv8g0qyeqt5ttso4y2.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation dips in April as consumer price index inches up 0.1%

file6yv8g0qyeqt5ttso4y2.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-cc-23.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia to dismiss thousands of state workers, cut ministers' salaries to lower spending

file6yu2ujwkui86rkahm91.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Touché, OCBC to launch 'highly secure' fingerprint-based credit card payments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening