US: Wall Street opens lower as optimism over trade talks recedes

Wall Street slipped at the open on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump cast fresh doubts over current US-China trade talks and investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for cues on pace of future interest rate hikes.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street slipped at the open on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump cast fresh doubts over current US-China trade talks and investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for cues on pace of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 24,757.71.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.46 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 2,713.98. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.42 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 7,335.03 at the opening bell.

REUTERS