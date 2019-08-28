US: Wall Street opens lower as recession fears loom

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after moves in the US bond market brought back fears of a recession as the US-China trade war drags on.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after moves in the US bond market brought back fears of a recession as the US-China trade war drags on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.91 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 25,712.99.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.88 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,861.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.60 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,798.35 at the opening bell.

REUTERS