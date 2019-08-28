You are here

US: Wall Street opens lower as recession fears loom

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 9:54 PM

doc76uzo3byk5t162jnd9ih_doc76skvcc7rtlgrk5bdrd.jpg
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after moves in the US bond market brought back fears of a recession as the US-China trade war drags on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.91 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 25,712.99.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.88 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,861.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.60 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,798.35 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

