US: Wall Street opens lower as tariff worries weigh

Major US stock indexes opened about half a per cent lower on Monday, starting the second half of 2018 on a grim note due to mounting worries of a tariff war between the United States and its trading partners.

[NEW YORK] Major US stock indexes opened about half a per cent lower on Monday, starting the second half of 2018 on a grim note due to mounting worries of a tariff war between the United States and its trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.88 points, or 0.45 per cent, at the open to 24,161.53. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.42 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,704.95. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.41 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 7,451.90 at the opening bell.

REUTERS