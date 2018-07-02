You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower as tariff worries weigh

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 9:52 PM

doc70u5p9qukpf3qc589nk_doc70qq5omq31w14ce405f6.jpg
Major US stock indexes opened about half a per cent lower on Monday, starting the second half of 2018 on a grim note due to mounting worries of a tariff war between the United States and its trading partners.

[NEW YORK] Major US stock indexes opened about half a per cent lower on Monday, starting the second half of 2018 on a grim note due to mounting worries of a tariff war between the United States and its trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.88 points, or 0.45 per cent, at the open to 24,161.53. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.42 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,704.95. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.41 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 7,451.90 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
4 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
5 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc70tviqabqgo1fc2zj5xb_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates

doc70tviqabqgo1fc2zj5xb_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u61jy10ebtp430sd1l.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Stocks

PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece

doc70tuxhzb5x11aq1wbcvu_doc70ns1pyuy8go4uj6p8u.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices down 1.5% in Q2 y-o-y; 2018 BTO supply to be cut to 16,000 from 17,000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening