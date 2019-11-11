You are here

US: Wall Street opens lower as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 10:43 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.58 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 27,580.66.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a US-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.75 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 3,080.33. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.05 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 8,431.26 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

