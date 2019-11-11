US: Wall Street opens lower as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.58 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 27,580.66.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a US-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.58 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 27,580.66.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.75 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 3,080.33. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.05 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 8,431.26 at the opening bell.

