US: Wall Street opens lower on global growth fears

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 9:42 PM

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as weak economic data from China pointed to slowing growth in the world's second largest economy, adding to fears of a global recession.
AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.68 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 26,805.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.42 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,971.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.46 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 8,049.98 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

