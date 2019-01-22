US: Wall Street opens lower on global growth worries

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying for four straight weeks, as fears of a global economic slowdown resurfaced after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth outlook in a week of heavy corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.59 points, or 0.40 per cent, at the open to 24,607.76. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.83 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,657.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.66 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 7,109.57 at the opening bell.

REUTERS