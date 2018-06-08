US: Wall Street opens lower on iPhone worries

US stock indexes opened lower on Friday led by falls in shares of Apple and its suppliers.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Friday led by falls in shares of Apple and its suppliers, including Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm, following a report that the iPhone maker was planning to produce fewer new phones this year than last.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 25,214.89. The S&P 500 lost 3.58 points, or 0.129225 percent, to 2,766.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.90 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,610.17.

REUTERS