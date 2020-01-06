You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower on rising Middle East tensions

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 10:48 PM

doc78qbmn1d4q0lbeyjnpg_doc78oxo7umpw9lc7nthnq.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 169.38 points, or 0.59 per cent, at the open to 28,465.50.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran encouraged investors to seek refuge in safer assets such as gold and government bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 169.38 points, or 0.59 per cent, at the open to 28,465.50. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.30 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 3,217.55. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.27 points, or 0.86 pwer cent, to 8,943.50 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

Australian gallery shuts to protects Matisse, Picasso works from smoke

[SYDNEY] The quality of air in Australia's capital was the worst of any major city in the world on Monday as smoke...

Jan 6, 2020 10:25 PM
Companies & Markets

No Signboard applies for AGM deadline extension

CATALIST-LISTED seafood restaurant operator No Signboard Holdings has applied for a two-month extension to hold its...

Jan 6, 2020 10:15 PM
Government & Economy

Huge crowds in Iran for general's funeral

[DUBAI] Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander...

Jan 6, 2020 09:58 PM
Government & Economy

Meant to cripple Iran's clout, US strike unites its allies

[BAGHDAD] The US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was meant to cripple Teheran's clout in the Middle East...

Jan 6, 2020 09:39 PM
Government & Economy

India plans to cut spending to curb deficit; may hurt growth

[NEW DELHI] India's government is likely to cut spending for the current fiscal year by as much as 2 trillion Indian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly