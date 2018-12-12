You are here

US: Wall Street opens sharply higher on trade optimism

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 10:47 PM

US stocks jumped at open on Wednesday as the Wall Street Journal report about China's plans to increase access for foreign firms added to earlier optimism on trade from Mr Trump's upbeat comments.
[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped at open on Wednesday as the Wall Street Journal report about China's plans to increase access for foreign firms added to earlier optimism on trade from Mr Trump's upbeat comments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.85 points, or 0.57 per cent, at the open to 24,509.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 21.45 points, or 0.81 per cent, at 2,658.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 95.17 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 7,127.00 at the opening bell.

