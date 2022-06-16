You are here

US: Wall Street opens sharply lower on recession worries

Thu, Jun 16, 2022
US stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday (Jun 16), with growth shares taking the biggest hit, after the Federal Reserve's biggest interest rate hike since 1994 fanned recession worries.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 362.79 points, or 1.18 per cent, at the open to 30,305.74.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 61.81 points, or 1.63 per cent, at 3,728.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 293.13 points, or 2.64 per cent, to 10,806.02 at the opening bell. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

Singapore households, businesses to brace for interest rate ‘shock’; Fed hike to slow Asean recovery: Economists

