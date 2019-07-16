US: Wall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bank reports

US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as bank shares fell after a batch of mixed quarterly reports from Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as bank shares fell after a batch of mixed quarterly reports from Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.84 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 27,349.32. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.17 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 3,012.13. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.53 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 8,251.66 at the opening bell.

REUTERS