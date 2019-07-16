You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bank reports

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 9:48 PM

doc768w9ddj9wyn6tdbc1l_doc73waxicki0oey7ol99g.jpg
US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as bank shares fell after a batch of mixed quarterly reports from Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as bank shares fell after a batch of mixed quarterly reports from Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.84 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 27,349.32. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.17 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 3,012.13. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.53 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 8,251.66 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
4 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
5 How can blockchain help create better public services?

Must Read

file7523wqahzc21jnzw5b2z (1).jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents

unnamed.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Auditor-General flags lapses in procurement, contracts, IT controls in public sector

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly